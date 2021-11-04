Performant Financial (PFMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Performant Financial to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Performant Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 3,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of -0.81.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 281,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Performant Financial worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

