Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.18

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1957766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Several research firms have commented on PERI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.