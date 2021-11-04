Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGO. Raymond James raised shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,975,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,439,000 after purchasing an additional 596,150 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Perrigo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,996,000 after acquiring an additional 109,731 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $46.08. 15,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,168. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

