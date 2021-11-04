PetMed Express, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

PetMed Express has raised its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PetMed Express has a payout ratio of 78.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect PetMed Express to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

PetMed Express stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $651.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.55. PetMed Express has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PetMed Express will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

