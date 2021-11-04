Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDL. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Petra Diamonds to a hold rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 1.57 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of £139.21 million and a P/E ratio of 0.41.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

