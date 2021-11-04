Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 491 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 25.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 492.14. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

