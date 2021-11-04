Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $48.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

