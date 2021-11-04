Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

PSX stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

