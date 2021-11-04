Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after purchasing an additional 231,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

