Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.41 or 1.00025926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00060451 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.38 or 0.00593177 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00323124 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.63 or 0.00176175 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014379 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,860,525 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

