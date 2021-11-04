Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky Sells 5,451 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Linetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $350,550.76.

On Friday, August 27th, David Linetsky sold 21,455 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $1,541,541.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 147,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 92,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phreesia by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Phreesia by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.