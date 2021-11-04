Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post $132.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $132.78 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $131.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year sales of $522.21 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $544.06 million, with estimates ranging from $542.15 million to $545.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

