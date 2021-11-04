Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0002

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $30,225.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

