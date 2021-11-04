PIN (PIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00085451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00074839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00101626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,093.70 or 1.00753546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.58 or 0.07307523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022490 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

