Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Short Interest Down 19.6% in October

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the September 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PIPP remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. 18,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Pine Island Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pine Island Acquisition by 95.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 180,999 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

