Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) vs. PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Critical Contrast

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ping Identity and PTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $243.59 million 9.61 -$11.89 million $0.17 167.65 PTC $1.46 billion 9.73 $130.70 million $1.85 65.37

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Ping Identity. PTC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping Identity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of PTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -11.55% -0.46% -0.35% PTC 13.82% 18.25% 7.56%

Volatility and Risk

Ping Identity has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ping Identity and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 6 8 1 2.67 PTC 0 1 10 0 2.91

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $33.62, suggesting a potential upside of 17.95%. PTC has a consensus target price of $146.55, suggesting a potential upside of 21.18%. Given PTC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Ping Identity.

Summary

PTC beats Ping Identity on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications. The company's platform offers solutions, such as secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; security control for applications and APIs, or access security; personalized and unified profile directories; data governance to control access to identity data; and artificial intelligence and machine learning powered API security. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PTC

PTC, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

