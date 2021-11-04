Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,173 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $64.03 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

