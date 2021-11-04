Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.64

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.64 and last traded at $63.67, with a volume of 16833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

