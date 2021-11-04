Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $215.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s current price.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.05.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,812. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $77.10 and a 12-month high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.