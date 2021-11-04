Piper Sandler Comments on Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14).

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

