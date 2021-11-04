Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes updated its FY21 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.350-$0.420 EPS.

PBI traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 3,889,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,372. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

