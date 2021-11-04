Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to post $9.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.22 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $37.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

PAA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $12.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

