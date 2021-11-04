Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,265. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.90.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.