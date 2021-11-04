Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:PAA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,265. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $12.38.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
PAA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.90.
About Plains All American Pipeline
Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
