Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.54. 4,927,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 2.17. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

