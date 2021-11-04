Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

PAGP remained flat at $$11.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,131.00 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

