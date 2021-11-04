Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.50

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.50 and last traded at $88.84, with a volume of 14685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

