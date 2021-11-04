Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Plantronics stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Plantronics has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $419.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.18 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on POLY shares. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO David M. Shull purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,432,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

