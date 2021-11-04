Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.41 Million

Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report $162.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.61 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $66.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $507.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $538.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $647.56 million, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $729.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,227,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106,971 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $18,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.98. 2,507,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

