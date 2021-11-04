Playa Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,222% compared to the typical volume of 321 call options.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $5,227,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $18,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.03.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

