PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $1.54 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $371.71 million and approximately $146.10 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 54.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00245125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.