Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $719.50

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 719.50 ($9.40) and last traded at GBX 716.50 ($9.36), with a volume of 1933303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 709 ($9.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 560 ($7.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 451.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

