Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Shares of PLUG opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Plug Power by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

