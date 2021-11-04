Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Shares of PLSQF opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.