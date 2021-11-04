PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Shares Gap Down to $49.73

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.73, but opened at $47.25. PNM Resources shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 8,871 shares traded.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,296 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth $8,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

