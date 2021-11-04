Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,848 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Shares of AZPN opened at $157.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

