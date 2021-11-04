Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Gold bought 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 15.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.