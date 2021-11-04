Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 79.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

