Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Up 22.2% This Week

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $56.82 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $16.66 or 0.00027205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00242035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

