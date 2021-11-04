Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Up 12.2% This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $101.49 or 0.00162577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $83,086.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00236828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

