Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $117.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other research firms have also commented on POWI. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.25.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $102.79 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,722 shares of company stock worth $1,787,275 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

