PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,662 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $128,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in PPD during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.