Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92. 3,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 267,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $982.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.51.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

