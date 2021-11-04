Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE PDS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.