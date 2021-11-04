Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 182.50 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 181.50 ($2.37). 15,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 174,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.36).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 174.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 21,000 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £36,960 ($48,288.48).

About Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

