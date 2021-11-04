Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $136.02

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$136.02 and last traded at C$136.66, with a volume of 20368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$134.60.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.57.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5904515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

