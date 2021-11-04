Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.93-$3.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

PBH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,429. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $62.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.72.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

