Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.93-$3.98 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.
PBH stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.11. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,429. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $62.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.72.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
