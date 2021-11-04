Pretium Resources (PVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million.

TSE:PVG opened at C$14.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.66. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.40 and a 1-year high of C$17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

