Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.12 Billion Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,984,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 379,570 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,124,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $83.44. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

