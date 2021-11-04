Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 966,115 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.89% of Amphenol worth $1,184,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,593,000 after buying an additional 1,150,006 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $78.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $80.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,900 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,095 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

