Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,382,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,487,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $384,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $605,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

Shares of TSM opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

